India and Thailand Strengthen Cultural Ties with Focus on Sanskrit and Hindi Education

In a significant development in the bilateral relationship between India and Thailand, the Indian Ambassador to Thailand and the President of Silpakorn University in Bangkok have renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Sanskrit Chair at the University. This renewal marks an important step in preserving and promoting shared linguistic and cultural heritage.

Promoting Sanskrit and Hindi Among Thai Students

The renewed MoU emphasizes the longstanding cooperation between ICCR and Silpakorn University to promote Sanskrit studies. Additionally, both parties discussed plans to boost the Hindi language’s presence among Thai students and foster the exchange of expertise in the field of archaeology. The Ambassador acknowledged the significant role of Silpakorn University in strengthening Indo-Thai cultural and linguistic ties, particularly through its Sanskrit Study Centre.

Sanskrit’s Deep-rooted Influence in Thailand

Sanskrit has had a profound impact on the philosophy, religion, literature, and languages of Southeast Asia, especially Thailand. The study of Sanskrit has been a part of Thai education for over a century. Silpakorn University has been at the forefront of promoting Sanskrit research, establishing the Sanskrit Studies Centre in 1996. The ICCR Sanskrit Chair, part of the MoU signed in June 2013, was renewed in April 2023 and is set to continue until December 2024.

Other Collaborative Efforts for Cultural Exchange

In addition to the Sanskrit Chair, the ICCR also partnered with Thammasat University to establish the ICCR Hindi Chair at the Pridi Banomyong International College (PBIC) in 2013, which is valid until April 2025. Another MoU was signed in 2018 with Chiang Mai University for the Chair of Indian Studies. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to promote Indian languages, culture, and academic exchange between India and Thailand.

Prime Minister Modi’s Praise for Sanskrit Education in Thailand

In his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the significance of Sanskrit language studies in Thailand and other countries. He acknowledged the efforts of Thai Sanskrit scholars, Dr. Chirapat Prapandvidya and Dr. Kusuma Raksamani, who have made noteworthy contributions to the promotion of Sanskrit in Thailand.

Historical and Cultural Ties Between India and Thailand

The bilateral relations between India and Thailand are deeply rooted in history and cultural exchanges. Hindu influences can be found in Thai architecture, arts, dance, sculpture, and literature, and the Thai language incorporates significant elements of Pali and Sanskrit. The teaching of Sanskrit in Thailand is a testament to the enduring cultural bond between the two nations.

This continued collaboration underscores the shared cultural heritage and commitment to strengthening the educational and linguistic ties between India and Thailand.