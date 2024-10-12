India asks Bangladesh to ensure safety, security of Hindus amid reports of attacks

New Delhi: Amid reports of a petrol bomb attack on a Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka and theft of the gold-plated crown of Goddess Kali gifted by PM Modi at a temple in Satkhira, the Indian government on Saturday termed the incidents deplorable and called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of the minority Hindu community and their places of worship.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that these attacks follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities being witnessed currently.

“We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira.

“These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now.

“We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.”

On Friday, a petrol bomb was thrown at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar neighbourhood in Dhaka. The CCTV footage showed a group of youths hurling the petrol bomb at the idol of Goddess Durga and running through the side gate. They also stabbed devotees who attempted to stop them, resulting in injuries to five persons.

On Friday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed deep concern over the theft of a gold-plated crown gifted by Prime Minister Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira, Bangladesh, in 2021 during his visit to the country.

The Indian High Commission also urged the Bangladesh interim government to investigate the theft and recover the crown, and take action against the perpetrators.

In another incident, members of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami, started singing Islamic songs under guise of a cultural programme at a renowned Durga Puja mandap in JM Sen Hall of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

This led to protest by thousands of Hindus who demanded punishment of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Md Mainul Islam said on Friday that as many as 35 untoward incidents have taken place around the Durga Puja celebrations so far this year.

He also said 11 cases and 24 general diaries have been filed in this connection, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals.

A social media handle called Hindu Voice also posted on X photos of some places where Hindus are celebrating Durga Puja with banners instead of building idols in fear of Islamists smashing the idols.