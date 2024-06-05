INDIA Bloc Thanks Voters, Vows to Uphold Constitution and Fight Against BJP’s “Politics of Hate”: Video

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the INDIA bloc has expressed gratitude to the people of India for their overwhelming support in the recent elections. The announcement came after a detailed discussion on the political situation at a meeting held at Kharge’s residence.

“We discussed the political situation in detail and came to the conclusion finally that we should say in one voice: ‘The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support received by our alliance,'” Kharge stated. He emphasized that the people’s mandate is a clear rebuke to the BJP’s politics of hate, corruption, and deprivation.

Kharge highlighted that this mandate is a defense of the Constitution of India and a stand against pressing issues like price rise, unemployment, and crony capitalism. He affirmed the bloc’s commitment to fighting the “fascist rule” of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a mandate in defense of the Constitution of India, and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism, and also to save democracy,” Kharge declared. “The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realize the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP’s government.”

Kharge assured that the alliance is united in these decisions and promises to uphold the commitments made to the electorate. The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement on these points, marking a significant moment in the country’s political landscape.