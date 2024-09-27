World

India, Brazil, South Africa ministers consult on UNSC reforms

Ministers of the IBSA group made up of India, Brazil, and South Africa met here on Thursday and consulted on Security Council reforms as it acquires greater urgency.

Syed Iftequar27 September 2024 - 01:34
171 2 minutes read
India, Brazil, South Africa ministers consult on UNSC reforms
India, Brazil, South Africa ministers consult on UNSC reforms

United Nations:  Ministers of the IBSA group made up of India, Brazil, and South Africa met here on Thursday and consulted on Security Council reforms as it acquires greater urgency.

After the meeting attended by him and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X, “We share convergent views on reforms of UN system and of its Security Council. Our consultations should intensify as these debates acquire greater urgency.”

Lamola said in his X post, “It was great pleasure meeting my counterpart from India Dr SJaishankar at the IBSA Ministerial Meeting.”

FM Jaishankar noted in his post that “IBSA nations participate in and shape ongoing global discourses on development, SDGs [UN’s Sustainable Development Goals], poverty eradication, multilateralism, and South-South cooperation.”

IBSA, which brings together three major multi-ethnic democracies on three continents was established in 2024, to cooperate on climate change, terrorism, international governance, and development issues.

It has also established an IBSA Fund to provide development aid to other Global South countries.

The fund has supported 42 projects in 35 countries with allocations of $46.7 million.

Source
IANS
Tags
Syed Iftequar27 September 2024 - 01:34
171 2 minutes read

Related Articles

PM Modi deeply concerned by Ukraine conflict, meeting with Zelenskyy demonstrates

PM Modi deeply concerned by Ukraine conflict, meeting with Zelenskyy demonstrates

24 September 2024 - 10:18
German Police Chased and Arrest 10-Year-Old Boy for Protesting in Support of Palestine

German Police Chased and Arrest 10-Year-Old Boy for Protesting in Support of Palestine

23 September 2024 - 16:51
Bangladesh reverses export ban on Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja

Bangladesh reverses export ban on Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja

21 September 2024 - 23:41
4 health workers killed in Israeli attack on Rafah

4 health workers killed in Israeli attack on Rafah

21 September 2024 - 22:14
Back to top button