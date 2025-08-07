India celebrates ‘National Handloom Day’ today to honour ‘Swadeshi Movement’

New Delhi: India is celebrating the 11th National Handloom Day on Thursday, recognising the country’s rich weaving traditions and the skilled artisans who keep them alive.

The celebration honours the historic ‘Swadeshi Movement’ launched on August 7, 1905, which promoted indigenous industries, especially handlooms, as a form of resistance to British rule.

In commemoration of the ‘Swadeshi Movement’, the Government of India declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015.

The event marks not just a tribute to history and heritage, but also a step forward through innovation, with initiatives like the Handloom Hackathon 2025.

The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on August 7, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. On this day, the handloom weaving community was honoured, underlining the contribution of this sector in India’s socio-economic development.

This year’s event is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious ‘Sant Kabir Handloom Awards’ and ‘National Handloom Awards’ to 24 individuals.

Of this, 5 will be honoured with the Sant Kabir Award and 19 will get the National Handloom Award.

The awards honour excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and dedication to the growth of the handloom sector.

These awards are part of the Handloom Marketing Assistance (HMA) component under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). They recognise the work of weavers, designers, start-ups and producer companies who have made a difference in the field.

Each Sant Kabir Award carries a cash prize of Rs 3.5 lakh, a gold coin, a Tamrapatra, a shawl, and a certificate. Each National Handloom Award includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a Tamrapatra, a shawl, and a certificate.

The occasion will be attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, MoS for External Affairs & Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Secretary of Textiles Neelam Shami Rao, and Development Commissioner for Handlooms Dr. M. Beena, alongside international buyers, exporters, government officials, and around 650 weavers from across the country.

The Indian handloom sector is one of the oldest and most vibrant cottage industries in the world. It provides employment to over 35 lakh people, with women comprising more than 70 per cent of the workforce. For many, especially in rural areas, weaving is both a cultural tradition and a source of livelihood.

Earlier, to support the handloom sector in adapting to modern challenges, the Ministry of Textiles launched Handloom Hackathon 2025, held on August 4, 2025, at the Research and Innovation Park, IIT Delhi. Organised by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in collaboration with the National Design Centre and FITT, IIT Delhi, the initiative marked a significant step towards innovation-led growth in the sector.

More than just fabric, Indian handlooms tell stories of tradition, heritage, and identity — from Banarasi silks to Kanjeevarams. Environmentally friendly and deeply rooted in local life, they continue to play a vital role in promoting sustainable development, women’s empowerment, and preserving India’s cultural wealth.