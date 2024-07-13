India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 WCL Final When & Where to Watch?

The 2024 World Championship of Legends Final is all set to feature the India Champions and Pakistan Champions in a classic rivalry match on Sunday, July 14. Both teams secured their spots in the WCL final after winning their respective semifinals on Friday, July 12.

Here are all the details about the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final:

When is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?

The final match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be played on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Where is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?

The match will take place in Birmingham, England.

What time is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?

The final will start at 9:30 p.m. IST (5:00 p.m. local time).

Where to watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final live?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels.

Which OTT will live stream India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?

The final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

Which players will take part in India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?

India Champions squad:

Yuvraj Singh (captain)

Robin Uthappa

Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper)

Suresh Raina

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Irfan Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

Vinay Kumar

Harbhajan Singh

Dhawal Kulkarni

RP Singh

Rahul Shukla

Saurabh Tiwary

Anureet Singh

Ambati Rayudu

Pawan Negi

Rahul Sharma

Pakistan Champions squad:

Younis Khan (captain)

Kamran Akmal

Sohaib Maqsood (wicket-keeper)

Shoaib Malik

Misbah-ul-Haq

Shahid Afridi

Sohail Tanvir

Wahab Riaz

Aamer Yamin

Sohail Khan

Saeed Ajmal

Sharjeel Khan

Abdul Razzaq

Taufeeq Umar

Mohammad Hafeez

Yasir Arafat

Umar Akmal

Tanvir Ahmed

Prepare for an exciting clash as these two legendary teams battle it out for the championship title!