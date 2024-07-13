India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 WCL Final When & Where to Watch?
Here are all the details about the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final:
The 2024 World Championship of Legends Final is all set to feature the India Champions and Pakistan Champions in a classic rivalry match on Sunday, July 14. Both teams secured their spots in the WCL final after winning their respective semifinals on Friday, July 12.
When is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?
The final match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be played on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Where is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?
The match will take place in Birmingham, England.
What time is India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?
The final will start at 9:30 p.m. IST (5:00 p.m. local time).
Where to watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final live?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels.
Which OTT will live stream India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?
The final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app.
Which players will take part in India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, 2024 World Championship of Legends Final?
India Champions squad:
- Yuvraj Singh (captain)
- Robin Uthappa
- Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper)
- Suresh Raina
- Gurkeerat Singh Mann
- Irfan Pathan
- Yusuf Pathan
- Vinay Kumar
- Harbhajan Singh
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- RP Singh
- Rahul Shukla
- Saurabh Tiwary
- Anureet Singh
- Ambati Rayudu
- Pawan Negi
- Rahul Sharma
Pakistan Champions squad:
- Younis Khan (captain)
- Kamran Akmal
- Sohaib Maqsood (wicket-keeper)
- Shoaib Malik
- Misbah-ul-Haq
- Shahid Afridi
- Sohail Tanvir
- Wahab Riaz
- Aamer Yamin
- Sohail Khan
- Saeed Ajmal
- Sharjeel Khan
- Abdul Razzaq
- Taufeeq Umar
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Yasir Arafat
- Umar Akmal
- Tanvir Ahmed
Prepare for an exciting clash as these two legendary teams battle it out for the championship title!