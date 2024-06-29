India Clinches T20 World Cup 2024 Title After 17 Years

Barbados: Rohit Sharma’s Team India emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling match at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

This win marks India’s first T20 World Cup triumph in 17 years.Chasing a target of 177 runs, South Africa fell short, finishing their innings at 169/8 in 20 overs.

India’s disciplined bowling and tight fielding were crucial in clinching the title.Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s innings, scoring a gritty 76 off 59 balls.

Despite an early collapse, where India found themselves at 34 for 3 in 4.3 overs, a crucial 72-run partnership between Kohli and Axar Patel steadied the ship.

Axar Patel contributed with a crucial 47 off 31 balls, helping India post a competitive total of 176 for 7, the highest ever by any team in the final of a men’s T20 World Cup.

South African bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets each for 23 and 26 runs, respectively.

India’s bowlers then rose to the occasion, successfully defending the target with disciplined performances.

South Africa, despite a valiant effort, could not overcome the Indian bowlers and were restricted to 169/8.

This victory is a historic moment for Indian cricket, bringing the T20 World Cup trophy back home after a long wait of 17 years.