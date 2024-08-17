India Closely monitoring monkeypox situation as No New Cases Reported

New Delhi: The Indian government is closely monitoring the global monkeypox situation, with no new cases reported in the country as of today, according to the Health Ministry.

In a recent meeting chaired by Health Minister JP Nadda, senior ministry officials discussed precautionary measures to prevent and control the disease’s spread.

These measures include enhancing sensitization at airports, seaports, and ground crossings, preparing testing laboratories, and bolstering health facilities to detect, isolate, and manage any potential cases.

The meeting was convened in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). WHO has reported 99,176 global cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries since 2022. In India, 30 cases have been recorded, with the most recent case in March 2024.

Monkeypox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting 2-4 weeks, and recovery usually occurs with supportive care. Transmission typically requires prolonged close contact with an infected person, either through sexual contact, direct contact with body fluids or lesions, or contaminated clothing.

In light of recent reports of monkeypox cases in Sweden and Pakistan, infectious disease experts have recommended enhanced screening at key Indian airports to prevent potential outbreaks. Despite this, the risk of a large-scale outbreak with sustained transmission in India is currently assessed to be low.