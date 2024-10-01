India Completes 2-0 Series Sweep Against Bangladesh with Seven-Wicket Victory in Kanpur

Kanpur: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another half-century as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series here on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

Earlier, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34) and Bumrah (3/17) broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, allowing them the addition of just 120 runs to their overnight total of 26/2.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

The lunch session was extended by nearly an hour to complete Bangladesh’s innings.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 all out and 146 all out in 47 overs (Shadman Islam 50; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/50, Ravindra Jadeja 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs India 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs and 98 for 3 in 17.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51, Virat Kohli 29 not out).