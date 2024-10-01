Sports

India Completes 2-0 Series Sweep Against Bangladesh with Seven-Wicket Victory in Kanpur

In a remarkable comeback, India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test at Kanpur, completing a 2-0 series sweep.

Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2024 - 14:44
175 2 minutes read
India Completes 2-0 Series Sweep Against Bangladesh with Seven-Wicket Victory in Kanpur
India Completes 2-0 Series Sweep Against Bangladesh with Seven-Wicket Victory in Kanpur

Kanpur: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another half-century as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series here on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

Earlier, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34) and Bumrah (3/17) broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, allowing them the addition of just 120 runs to their overnight total of 26/2.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

The lunch session was extended by nearly an hour to complete Bangladesh’s innings.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 all out and 146 all out in 47 overs (Shadman Islam 50; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/50, Ravindra Jadeja 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs India 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs and 98 for 3 in 17.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51, Virat Kohli 29 not out).

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2024 - 14:44
175 2 minutes read

Related Articles

India in driver''s seat as Bangladesh all out for 146; India need 95 runs to win

India in driver”s seat as Bangladesh all out for 146; India needs 95 runs to win

1 October 2024 - 13:37
Record-Breaking Day in Kanpur: India Pushes Ahead in Historic Test

Record-Breaking Day in Kanpur: India Pushes Ahead in Historic Test

30 September 2024 - 21:43
India records fastest 50, 100 and 200 during 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India records fastest 50, 100 and 200 during 2nd Test against Bangladesh

30 September 2024 - 19:05
Jaiswal, Rahul make fifties to give India command; Bangladesh 26/2 at close on Day 4

Jaiswal, Rahul make fifties to give India command; Bangladesh 26/2 at close on Day 4

30 September 2024 - 18:34
Back to top button