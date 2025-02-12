India Completes 3-0 Clean Sweep Over England with 142-Run Victory in Final ODI

Ahmedabad: India completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep over England in the final ODI of the series, clinching a massive 142-run victory in Ahmedabad. A stellar performance from Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant 112, set the tone for India’s commanding win. The victory also marked the final preparations for India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Gill Shines with a Century, Kohli and Iyer Contribute to India’s Strong Total

India‘s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, played a leading role in the host nation’s dominant performance. His fluent 112 off 104 balls, featuring 14 fours and 3 sixes, powered India to a formidable total of 356. This century marked Gill’s seventh in ODIs, and he further solidified his position as a key player for India. Alongside him, Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78) also contributed significantly, helping India reach their target with ease.

Gill’s ton was especially noteworthy as it took his average in ODIs past 60 and showcased his impressive ability across all formats, achieving a rare feat by scoring a century in all three international formats at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His footwork and attacking strokes against both fast and spin bowlers were highlights of the innings, though he was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid for a well-crafted 112.

England Collapses to Indian Spin Attack

England’s response was undermined by a disciplined Indian bowling attack, especially the spinners, as they collapsed to 214 all out in just 34.2 overs. After a bright start by Ben Duckett (34) and Phil Salt (24), the English team struggled to maintain their momentum. Duckett was dismissed after attempting a shot too many, while Salt fell to a slower delivery from Arshdeep Singh. The key breakthrough came when Tom Banton (38) was dismissed after a brief cameo.

The Indian bowlers took control, with Axar Patel (2/22) and Harshit Rana (2/31) playing key roles in reducing England’s batting lineup. A stunning delivery from Axar dismissed Joe Root (24), and the tailenders soon followed. England, who had been 84/2 after the first 10 overs, lost their way as regular wickets fell, and the Indian team completed the demolition job.

A Dominant All-Round Performance

This match marked another dominant all-round performance for India as they clinched their second-largest ODI win by runs against England. The Indian bowlers excelled in the slowness of the surface, tightening the screws and frustrating England’s batsmen. England’s inability to adapt to the slow pitch and the discipline shown by the Indian bowlers resulted in their downfall.

The series also highlighted India’s preparations for the Champions Trophy, with players like Gill, Kohli, and Iyer rounding off their form before the big tournament. Despite a promising start in the series, England was left to reflect on their failed chase as they were outclassed by India in all departments.

Looking Ahead to the Champions Trophy

With this comprehensive 3-0 sweep, India heads into the Champions Trophy with great confidence. The team’s batting depth, coupled with the potent bowling attack, has made them a formidable force heading into the international competition. India’s focus now shifts to their final preparations for the prestigious tournament, where they will look to continue their dominant run.