India Crushes Bangladesh with Record-Breaking Total of 297/6 in Final T20I

Hyderabad: In a spectacular display of batting prowess, the Indian cricket team dominated Bangladesh in the final T20I of the series, scoring an impressive 297 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. This victory not only secured a convincing 3-0 series whitewash but also highlighted India’s extraordinary batting capabilities.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch ideal for scoring runs. The Indian top order was led by the explosive Sanju Samson and SKY, who entertained the crowd with an array of fireworks. Samson delivered a breathtaking century, scoring 111 runs off just 53 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian to achieve this feat in T20Is. Suryakumar added a vital 75 runs to the total.

Despite the dismissal of both set batters in consecutive overs, Hardik Pandya (47 runs) and Riyan Parag (34 runs) maintained the attacking momentum against the Bangladeshi bowlers. The pressure intensified as the bowlers struggled to find their rhythm, with numerous no-balls and missed opportunities, including dropped catches and run-outs.

Rishad Hossain had a particularly challenging over, conceding five sixes to Samson, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed all leaked over 50 runs in their four overs. The bowling figures reflected the struggle, with Tanzim conceding 66 runs for 3 wickets, while Taskin and Mustafizur allowed 51 and 52 runs, respectively.

Despite losing a few wickets toward the end of the innings, including Rinku Singh (8 runs) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0 runs), India’s remarkable total of 297 runs showcased an exhilarating performance filled with boundaries and sixes.

Extras contributed 17 runs to the total, with the fall of wickets recorded at 1-23, 2-196, 3-206, 4-276, 5-289, and 6-289.

As the festive season continues, this match marks a tough night for Bangladesh fans, with India firmly asserting its dominance in the series. Stay tuned for further insights and analysis as we reflect on this remarkable encounter.