India Defeat England by Two Wickets to Take 2-0 Lead in T20I Series, Tilak Verma Shines with Bat

Bengaluru: India clinched a thrilling victory by two wickets in the second T20I, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series against England here on Saturday.

India’s Bowlers Restrict England to 165/9

India’s bowlers put in a clinical performance, limiting England to 165 for 9. Axar Patel played a key role, dismissing England captain Jos Buttler (45) and Liam Livingstone (13). Varun Chakravarthy (2/38), Washington Sundar (1/9), and Abhishek Sharma (1/12) bowled economical spells, keeping England’s batters on the back foot.

Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning 72 Guides India to Victory

In reply, India chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Tilak Varma leading the charge. The young batter remained unbeaten on 72 off 55 balls, supported by Washington Sundar, who made 26 off 19 balls. Despite a few early wickets, Varma guided India home, securing the series lead.

England’s Late Surge Not Enough

England’s late-order batter Brydon Carse provided some resistance, scoring a quick-fire 31 off 17 balls. Carse also impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent India from completing the chase.

Brief Scores:

England: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 45, Brydon Carse 31; Axar Patel 2/32, Washington Sundar 1/9, Varun Chakravarthy 2/38)

India: 166 for 8 in 19.2 overs (Tilak Varma 72 not out; Brydon Carse 3/29)