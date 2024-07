India elects to bowl; Samson replaces injured Gill in 2nd T20I

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Pallekele here on Sunday.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

However, India was forced to make a change as vice-captain Shubman Gill missed the game with a neck spasm and Sanju Samson came in for him.

Sri Lanka bought in Ramesh Mendis in their eleven for Dilshan Madhushanka.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Ramesh Mendis.