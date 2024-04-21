India needs Rahul Gandhi’s leadership: Jaggareddy

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Jaggareddy said the need of the hour for the country was the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure overall development, welfare of all sections of society and more importantly, save the secular fabric of the nation.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Jaggareddy said the ideals of Lord Sri Rama will be able to implement succefully only if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister for the country.

The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) of doing politics and dividing the people in the name of religion and said that the BJP government at the Centre had done nothing for the country in terms of the development during the last ten years.

“The BJP is doing politics in the name of religion. The people should understand the true colours of saffron party and teach a fitting lesson to it in the Lok Sabha polls,” Jaggareddy said.

Stating that there is a wide gap in terms of the leadership compararison between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that Rahul is a fighter and has emerged as the leader with the support of people, but Modi has secured power under the sealed cover method of the BJP.

Condemning the remarks of BJP leader Etela Rajender who said that Rahul Gandhi will never become the Prime Minister of the country, Jaggareddy said that Rahul Gandhi is a towering personality in politics and Etela Rajender has a no stature to criticise the Congress leader.