India Reached 448/5 at Stumps on Day Two, Leading by 286 Runs Against West Indies

Ahmedabad: India reached 448 for five at stumps on day two of the opening Test against the West Indies, stretching their lead to 286 runs after centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja here on Friday.

Jadeja (104) and Washington Sundar (9) were at the crease at the close of play. The duo of Jadeja and Jurel added 206 runs for the fifth wicket to guide the hosts to a dominant position.

This was the 24-year-old Jurel’s maiden Test hundred.

Earlier, KL Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century.

Also Read: Women’s WC: Spinners Call Shots as England Bundle Out South Africa for 69

India, starting the day on 121/2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.

The hosts had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.

Brief scores:

West Indies first innings: 162 all out

India first innings: 448/5 in 128 overs (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104 batting; Roston Chase 2/90).

Scoreboard at stumps, Day 2 of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies first innings: 162

India’s first innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36

KL Rahul c Justin Greaves b Warrican 100

Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7

Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50

Dhruv Jurel c Shai Hope b Khary Pierre 125

Ravindra Jadeja batting 104

Washington Sundar batting 9

Extras: (b-12, lb-3, w-1, nb-1) 17

Total: 448/(5 in 128 overs

Fall of wickets: 68-1, 90-2, 188-3, 218-4, 424-5

Bowling: Jayden Seales 19-2-53-1, Johann Layne 15-0-38-0, Justin Greaves 12-4-59-0, Jomel Warrican 29-5-102-1, Khary Pierre 29-1-91-1, Roston Chase 24-3-90-2.