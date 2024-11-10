India Refuses to Tour Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Receives Official Mail from ICC

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in February and March next year.

According to a PCB statement, the cricket governing body received an email from the ICC, which conveyed BCCI’s stance on not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the prestigious tournament. In response, the PCB has forwarded the communication to the Government of Pakistan for further advice and guidance on the matter.

“BCCI’s Decision to Skip Pakistan Leg of ICC Champions Trophy 2025”

The email from ICC confirms that India will not be part of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, forcing the PCB to rethink its plans for the event. The PCB had hoped for a traditional tournament format, but now faces the prospect of hosting the tournament in a ‘Hybrid Model,’ with certain matches potentially being played outside Pakistan. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously stated that the Hybrid Model was unacceptable to Pakistan.

India’s Historic Absence from Pakistan for Cricket Events

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, the Indian team has not toured Pakistan, despite hosting Pakistan for several international events, including a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

For the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, India’s matches are set to be played in Dubai, with the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match also being scheduled in the UAE. The decision to host the tournament matches outside of Pakistan comes after India’s refusal to participate in the event in Pakistan.

ICC to Decide on Rescheduling: Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025

According to a source within the BCCI, the ICC will now determine how to proceed with the scheduling and venue allocations for the tournament. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, explained that the tournament’s schedule is typically announced 100 days before the event’s commencement, and it remains to be seen how the ICC will accommodate the changes brought about by India’s refusal to travel.

Dubai Set to Host India’s Matches for ICC Champions Trophy

As part of the plan, Dubai has been identified as the best location for India’s matches, owing to its large stadium capacity and excellent infrastructure, which was recently utilized for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The UAE’s established facilities make it the most viable option for India’s games, ensuring smooth operations for the tournament.

This marks the second consecutive ICC event where the ‘Hybrid Model’ has been adopted. Last year, Pakistan was the host for the Asia Cup 2023, but with India refusing to tour, the matches were played in a neutral location.

Looking Ahead: Impact of India’s Withdrawal on Pakistan’s Cricketing Landscape

The refusal of India to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan casts a shadow over the event, raising questions about the future of international cricketing ties between the two countries. With the rise of the Hybrid Model, the dynamics of hosting international events in Pakistan remain uncertain, especially when political tensions affect the sporting landscape.

Stay tuned for more updates as the ICC works on resolving the issue and finalizing the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.