India Returning to Space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Says “Jai Hind”

New Delhi: In a proud and historic moment for the nation, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla declared, “India is returning to space, Jai Hind,” just hours before embarking on a groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

Historic Launch Set from Kennedy Space Center

After multiple delays, Shukla is now scheduled to launch at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12 noon IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He will board a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

“Dragon’s hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch!” Shukla posted on X.

Emotional Tribute to His Wife

Ahead of the launch, Shukla posted a heartfelt message to his wife Kamna on Instagram:

“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter.”

He also shared a touching photo of the couple saying goodbye through opposite sides of a glass wall—a symbol of sacrifice and strength.

A Mission of International Significance

The mission, organized by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX, includes an international crew, making it a milestone for commercial and global space exploration.

Shukla will serve as pilot, alongside renowned Commander Peggy Whitson of the US. With this mission, he becomes the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission.

A Global Crew Onboard

The Ax-4 crew includes:

Shubhanshu Shukla (India) – Pilot

(India) – Pilot Peggy Whitson (USA) – Commander

(USA) – Commander Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – Mission Specialist

(Poland) – Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist

Scientific Goals: Food and Space Nutrition

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will carry out pioneering experiments focused on:

Space nutrition and food

Effects of microgravity and space radiation

Studies on edible microalgae, a nutrient-dense potential food for future missions

Countdown to Launch Looks Positive

SpaceX shared an update ahead of liftoff:

“All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90 per cent favorable for liftoff. Webcast starts at 12:30 a.m.”

A New Era for India in Space

With this mission, India takes a giant leap in space exploration and reclaims its place on the global stage.

Jai Hind.