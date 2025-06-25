Kajol on ‘Maa’: “No Other Title Could Have More Aptly Defined Our Film”

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol ventures into the world of mythological horror with her upcoming film ‘Maa’, a project she says is aptly titled and deeply emotional.

“Maa” – A Word With Layers of Meaning

Speaking to IANS about the title, Kajol shared the emotional depth it holds:

“It’s the first word that most children learn to say, to feel, and to think—before anything else. You know, the first person a child turns toward is their mother.”

For Kajol, the word “Maa” is not just symbolic of a mother, but also divine.

“To me, both are the same. It was actually a working title, but as the film evolved, we realized it held so many layers—no other title could define our film better.”

Horror in Bollywood: A Cautious Genre

The horror genre in Bollywood has been historically underexplored. From the cult works of the Ramsay Brothers, to the success of Raaz (2002), and Ajay Devgn’s Bhoot, horror made occasional appearances.

Vikram Bhatt contributed significantly to the supernatural space, but it’s only recently that the genre has seen a revival, with impactful films like Tumbbad, Pari, Bulbbul, Shaitaan, and now Maa.

Kajol: “Horror Needs Big Budgets and Strong Writing”

Kajol believes the reason horror hasn’t been fully embraced is because of the high demands of the genre.

“You need a really big budget for VFX. And that’s exactly why we wanted to try something new like this.”

Not Just Horror: A Deeply Emotional Story

Although Maa is a horror film, Kajol emphasizes its emotional depth:

“That’s actually the reason I agreed to do the film. It’s not just horror. It’s a mythological horror film—with a strong emotional base.”

She adds that the film strikes a balance between culture and thriller, making it stand out.

Waiting for the Right Script

Kajol points out that the industry isn’t avoiding horror—it’s waiting for the right stories:

“We all want better scripts. Writing takes time. So it’s not that nobody wanted to touch horror, we’ve just been waiting for the right script to come along.”

‘Maa’ is slated for release on June 27, and promises a blend of mythology, horror, and heartfelt storytelling.