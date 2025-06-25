Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Karnataka – Check Affected Districts & School Closures

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across several districts in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Dharwad, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru. The alert is in place for the next three days, as the state braces for intense monsoon showers and gusty winds.

Orange Alert in Karnataka: Which Districts Are Affected?

The IMD’s orange alert covers the following six districts:

Belgaum

Dharwad

Kodagu

Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru

Bengaluru (on June 27)

These areas are expected to witness heavy rain and strong winds ranging from 30–50 kmph, with rainfall activity peaking between June 25 and June 27.



3-Day Weather Forecast for Karnataka

June 25

Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in: Chikkamagaluru Kodagu Shivamogga

likely in: Moderate rain in: Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya

in: Light to moderate rain in: Bengaluru Urban & Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Ramanagara

in:

June 26

Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in: Belagavi Dharwad Chikkamagaluru Kodagu Shivamogga

likely in: Moderate rain in: Bengaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara

in: Light to moderate rain in: Davangere, Ballari, Tumakuru, Kolar, Vijayanagar

in:

June 27

Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in: Bengaluru (Urban & Rural), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Shivamogga, Hassan

likely in: Moderate rain in: Mysuru, Mandya, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga

in:

Schools and Colleges Closed in Several Taluks

Due to the heavy rain forecast, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Belgaum and Khanapura taluks. Authorities may extend closures to other areas depending on the rainfall intensity.

Bengaluru and Surrounding Regions to See Continued Showers

The state capital Bengaluru, along with districts such as Kolar, Tumakuru, Bellary, Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, and Vijayapura, is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days. Commuters and residents are advised to exercise caution during peak hours due to potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

What to Expect and How to Stay Safe

Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kmph

Visibility on roads could be low during heavy showers

Local authorities may issue further advisories on flood-prone areas

Keep updated with IMD alerts and district collector notifications