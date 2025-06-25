Rain Disrupts Normal Life in Karnataka – Check Affected Districts & School Closures
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across several districts in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Dharwad, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across several districts in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Dharwad, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru. The alert is in place for the next three days, as the state braces for intense monsoon showers and gusty winds.
Table of Contents
Orange Alert in Karnataka: Which Districts Are Affected?
The IMD’s orange alert covers the following six districts:
- Belgaum
- Dharwad
- Kodagu
- Shivamogga
- Chikkamagaluru
- Bengaluru (on June 27)
These areas are expected to witness heavy rain and strong winds ranging from 30–50 kmph, with rainfall activity peaking between June 25 and June 27.
Also read: “Congress Will Rule Telangana Till 2033,” Declares CM Revanth Reddy
3-Day Weather Forecast for Karnataka
June 25
- Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in:
- Chikkamagaluru
- Kodagu
- Shivamogga
- Moderate rain in:
- Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya
- Light to moderate rain in:
- Bengaluru Urban & Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Ramanagara
June 26
- Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in:
- Belagavi
- Dharwad
- Chikkamagaluru
- Kodagu
- Shivamogga
- Moderate rain in:
- Bengaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara
- Light to moderate rain in:
- Davangere, Ballari, Tumakuru, Kolar, Vijayanagar
June 27
- Heavy rain (40–50 kmph) likely in:
- Bengaluru (Urban & Rural), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Shivamogga, Hassan
- Moderate rain in:
- Mysuru, Mandya, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga
Schools and Colleges Closed in Several Taluks
Due to the heavy rain forecast, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Belgaum and Khanapura taluks. Authorities may extend closures to other areas depending on the rainfall intensity.
Bengaluru and Surrounding Regions to See Continued Showers
The state capital Bengaluru, along with districts such as Kolar, Tumakuru, Bellary, Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, and Vijayapura, is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days. Commuters and residents are advised to exercise caution during peak hours due to potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
What to Expect and How to Stay Safe
- Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kmph
- Visibility on roads could be low during heavy showers
- Local authorities may issue further advisories on flood-prone areas
- Keep updated with IMD alerts and district collector notifications
Summary: Key Weather Updates for Karnataka
- Orange Alert issued for 6 districts
- Rainfall to continue June 25–27
- Schools closed in Belgaum and Khanapura
- Heavy wind speeds up to 50 kmph forecasted
- Citizens urged to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel