India Seeks Immediate Repatriation of Indian Nationals from Russian Army Following Death in Conflict Zone

New Delhi: India has intensified its calls for the immediate discharge and repatriation of all remaining Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, following the tragic death of one Indian national in Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has once again stressed the urgency of bringing back Indian nationals involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Indian National from Kerala Dies, Another Injured in Russia

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that an Indian national from Kerala, who had been recruited to serve in the Russian Army, tragically died, while another Indian national from Kerala was injured. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment in a Moscow hospital. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are providing all necessary assistance through the Indian Embassy in Moscow,” said Jaiswal.

Efforts Underway to Transport Mortal Remains and Repatriate Injured Individual

The Indian government is actively working with Russian authorities to facilitate the transport of the deceased’s mortal remains back to India. Additionally, the repatriation of the injured individual is a priority, and Indian officials in both Moscow and New Delhi have raised this matter with Russian authorities.

Concerns Over Recruitment of Indian Nationals into Russian Military

India has expressed long-standing concerns regarding the recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian Army. This recruitment, conducted through deceptive means, has raised serious diplomatic concerns as it violates the norms of India-Russia relations. Many Indian nationals were reportedly tricked by agents who promised lucrative jobs, only to be coerced into military service.

Diplomatic Intervention Leads to Release of Indian Nationals from Russian Military

Following a key intervention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic breakthrough occurred, leading to the release and repatriation of many Indian nationals fighting in the Ukraine war. With most nationals now safely discharged, only 19 Indian nationals remain enlisted in the Russian Army.

India Continues to Prioritize Safety and Repatriation of Remaining Indian Nationals

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that the Indian government continues to prioritize the safety, well-being, and repatriation of the remaining 19 Indian nationals. Efforts to ensure their early discharge and return to India remain a top priority.