Houthi Rebels Target Central Israel with Missile Attack, Prompting Shelter Alerts

Missile Fired by Houthi Rebels

Jerusalem: A missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted central Israel early on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens and causing widespread panic as residents fled into bomb shelters. The Israeli military confirmed that several interception attempts were made to stop the missile, which was likely intercepted before reaching its target.

No Casualties, but Injuries Reported During Shelter Rush

The Magen David Adom emergency service reported no casualties from the missile or debris, although some individuals sustained injuries while rushing to shelters. This missile strike follows a similar attack on Monday night, which Israel’s military successfully intercepted before it entered Israeli territory.

Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks Amid Gaza Conflict

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014, have increasingly targeted Israel as part of their broader campaign against Israel’s military operations in Gaza. This includes launching missiles and attacks on commercial ships. Although the Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, such claims typically take hours or even days to surface.

Israel Strengthens Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Israel continues to bolster its defense systems as tensions rise over Houthi missile attacks amid ongoing regional conflicts.