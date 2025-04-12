India sees sharp rise in GCCs focused on renewable energy sector

New Delhi: India is seeing a remarkable rise in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) focused on the renewable energy sector, reflecting the country’s strategic shift towards sustainable innovation and energy transformation. With vast offshoring potential across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, energy-focused GCCs are becoming central to India’s global tech and operations narrative.

India Emerges as Preferred Destination for Energy Sector GCCs

India continues to be a top global destination for GCCs, offering attractive hubs like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. These cities host a growing number of capability centres catering to oil and gas, renewable energy, power and utilities, and mining.

According to a recent EY report, India is now home to over 30 energy sector GCCs, which are driving digital transformation and automation across the energy value chain.

“Bridging the gap between India’s burgeoning GCC landscape and its comprehensive energy sector is a story of synergy and innovation,” the EY report noted.

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune Lead Renewable GCC Activity

Major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune are seeing a surge in GCC activity, especially in the renewable energy space. These centres are not only optimizing operations but also helping global energy companies modernize infrastructure and respond efficiently to rising energy demands.

India’s deep talent pool fuels this momentum. With 2.5 million STEM graduates and 1.5 million engineering students graduating annually, GCCs benefit from a diverse and highly skilled workforce.

Wind and Hydrogen Energy Sectors See Massive Talent Investment

India’s renewable energy goals are being matched by talent development. The country’s wind energy capacity reached 42.8 GW as of April 2023 and is expected to hit 63 GW by 2030. Cities like Bengaluru are becoming key hubs for GIS mapping, turbine micro-siting, and aerodynamic modeling — critical skills for wind infrastructure.

In parallel, green hydrogen is gaining ground, with specialized talent emerging in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. These professionals are enabling innovations in hydrogen blending, storage, and refinery operations, helping India accelerate its transition to clean hydrogen solutions.

Indian Energy GCCs Employ Over 20,000 Professionals

Energy-focused GCCs in India now employ over 20,000 professionals, with more expected as new centres are established. These GCCs play a pivotal role in research, innovation, and operational efficiency, making India an essential partner in global energy transformation.

“The outlook for GCCs in India’s energy sector is promising, offering new entrants a chance to leverage a favourable business environment and skilled workforce,” the EY report stated.

GCC Sector in India Projected to Reach $110 Billion by 2030

India’s GCC industry has witnessed exceptional growth, reaching a market size of $64 billion in FY2024, with a CAGR of 9.8% from FY2019 to FY2024. The country currently hosts over 1,700 GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and accounting for 55% of the global share.

By 2030, India is expected to host between 2,200 and 2,500 GCCs, with the market size projected to expand to $110 billion and total employment crossing 2.8 million.

