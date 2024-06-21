India Beat Afghanistan by 47 Runs in Super 8 Match, SKY and Bumrah Shines

Barbados: Team India commenced their Super 8 campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with an emphatic victory over Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval.

Despite not performing at their peak, India managed to secure a commanding win, moving closer to the semi-finals with a clinical all-round display.

Opting to bat first, India posted a formidable total of 181 runs. Although the innings had its ups and downs, key contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya ensured a competitive score. Yadav’s fluent batting was a highlight, providing the necessary momentum in the middle overs.

Afghanistan, facing a daunting target, stumbled early in their chase. Jasprit Bumrah struck crucial blows, removing dangerous opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and then dismissing Hazratullah Zazai, which set the tone for India’s dominant bowling performance. Axar Patel’s tight overs further choked the Afghan batting lineup, preventing any substantial partnerships from forming.

After Gurbaz’s initial flourish with a four and a six, Afghanistan’s hopes dwindled rapidly. Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai attempted to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were undone following Naib’s dismissal. The required run rate kept climbing, and the Afghan batsmen struggled to keep pace.

India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with Bumrah leading the charge. His lethal spell ensured Afghanistan never gained a foothold in the chase, ultimately falling 47 runs short. The Indian bowlers’ disciplined approach and the sharp fielding made sure that Afghanistan never looked like reaching the target.

Reflecting on the match, it was evident that India’s victory was a result of their collective efforts. The 181-run total, though slightly below par for a perfect day, proved more than adequate given the bowlers’ exceptional performance. Afghanistan might rue conceding those extra 20 runs, but even 160 would have been a challenging pursuit on this pitch.

With this convincing win, India has not only opened their account in the Super 8s but also bolstered their net run rate, which could be crucial for semi-final qualification. While there’s still a long way to go in the tournament, India’s performance today has sent a strong message to their competitors.

The Men in Blue will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Brief Score India (181/8 in 20 Overs (Suryakumar Yadav (53 of 28 Balls) Rashid Khan (3/26) beat Afghanistan (134/10 in 20 Overs Azmatullah Omarzai (26 of 20) Jasprit Bumrah 3/7) by 47 Runs.