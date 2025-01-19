India Women Begin Title Defense with Dominant 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies in U19 WC

Kuala Lumpur: India’s women’s cricket team started their 2025 ICC U19 Women’s World Cup title defense in remarkable fashion, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory over the West Indies at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

India’s Dominant Bowling Performance

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India’s bowlers were in complete control right from the start. Pacer Joshitha VJ, who was named Player of the Match, made early inroads into the West Indies lineup, picking up two wickets for just five runs in two overs. She trapped West Indies’ skipper Samara Ramnath plumb lbw and dismissed Naijanni Cumberbatch for a golden duck.

Following Joshitha’s fiery start, Parunika Sisodia (3-7) and Aayushi Shukla (2-6) took charge, wrecking havoc on the West Indies batting. The trio of bowlers, combined with some sloppy running between the wickets from the West Indies, resulted in India taking full control of the game. India’s fielders also played a pivotal role, effecting three crucial run-outs to leave the West Indies all out for just 44 runs in 13.2 overs.

Also Read: Smith Injures Elbow Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour, Kuhnemann Recovering from Thumb Surgery

India’s Dominant Chase

In reply, India made light work of the small target, reaching 47/1 in just 4.2 overs. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke remained unbeaten on 18, while wicketkeeper G Kamalini finished on 16, guiding India to a comfortable win. The two batters shared an unbroken partnership, with Kamalini hitting the winning shot over the keeper’s head just as rain began to make its way into the stadium.

Brief Scores:

West Indies : 44 all out in 13.2 overs (Kenika Cassar 15, Asabi Callendar 12; Parunika Sisodia 3-7, Joshitha VJ 2-5)

: 44 all out in 13.2 overs (Kenika Cassar 15, Asabi Callendar 12; Parunika Sisodia 3-7, Joshitha VJ 2-5) India: 47/1 in 4.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 18* not out, G Kamalini 16* not out; Jahzara Claxton 1-18) – India won by 9 wickets.

India had a strong build-up to the tournament, having defeated South Africa and Scotland in warm-up matches. They will face Malaysia in their next group-stage match on Tuesday.