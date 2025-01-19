Smith Injures Elbow Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour, Kuhnemann Recovering from Thumb Surgery

New Delhi: Steve Smith, Australia’s captain for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, is dealing with an elbow injury but is expected to join the pre-tour camp in Dubai later this week, as confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday.

Smith’s Elbow Injury

Smith sustained an injury to his right elbow while fielding for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday. The game against Sydney Thunder was eventually rained out. Smith was seen wearing an elbow brace on his right arm on Sunday, which had been operated on previously in 2019. Despite the injury, CA confirmed that Smith is preparing to join the Test squad in Dubai later this week, following further specialist consultations. Updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Women Thrash Hosts Malaysia by 139 Runs in U19 WC Opener

Kuhnemann Recovering from Thumb Surgery

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is also recovering after undergoing surgery for a fractured thumb, which he sustained while playing in the Big Bash League. He will remain in Australia while his surgical wound heals. CA noted that Kuhnemann is expected to resume bowling this week, with the potential to join the squad in Sri Lanka if his recovery progresses well.

Kuhnemann had an impressive run during Australia’s tour of India in early 2023, taking a five-wicket haul in one of the Tests. After some time away from the team, his 18 wickets in six Sheffield Shield matches for Tasmania led to his recall to the Australian Test squad.

Cummins’ Ankle Recovery

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, Australia’s regular Test captain, is recovering from left ankle soreness, which was aggravated by high workloads during the recent Test series. CA stated that his condition will continue to be monitored following advice from specialists.

Cummins had opted out of the Sri Lanka Tests for the birth of his second child but is expected to seek further rehabilitation this week. His recovery will be closely watched as he is set to captain Australia at the Champions Trophy later this year.

Australia’s Sri Lanka Tour Schedule

Australia’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is set to begin on January 29 in Galle, followed by the second Test starting on February 6, also at Galle. The tour will conclude with two ODIs in Colombo on February 12 and 14.