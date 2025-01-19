Sri Lanka Women Thrash Hosts Malaysia by 139 Runs in U19 WC Opener

Sri Lanka Sets High Total with Dahami Sanethma’s Maiden Fifty

Sri Lanka began their 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant 139-run victory over hosts Malaysia at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 162/6. Dahami Sanethma top-scored with 55 off 52 balls, including five boundaries. The Sri Lankan innings began with a blazing 30 from 13 balls by Sajana Kavindi, who hit six fours. She and Sumudu Nisansala shared a 40-run opening partnership before Nisansala became Malaysia’s first-ever wicket in the U19 World Cup.

Hiruni Kumari contributed 28 runs off 21 balls, while Sanethma’s fifty lifted Sri Lanka’s total beyond 160, setting a challenging target for Malaysia.

Also Read: Significant Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi on Successful Launch of Firefly

Chamudi Praboda Shines with the Ball as Sri Lanka Bowl Out Malaysia for Just 23

In reply, Malaysia’s chase was never on track, and they were bowled out for a mere 23 runs. Chamudi Praboda was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking 3 wickets for just 5 runs, including two maiden overs.

Malaysia’s top scorer was Nur Aliya with 7 runs. Despite this, Sri Lanka’s bowlers tightened their grip, with Rashmika Sewwandi and Limansa Thilakaratne supporting well, reducing Malaysia to 17/6 by the ninth over.

Sri Lanka’s victory was completed in style, as they dismissed Malaysia in just 14 overs, securing a comprehensive 139-run win on day two of the competition.

Brief Scores: