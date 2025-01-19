Significant Step Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi on Successful Launch of Firefly

India’s First Private Satellite Constellation by Pixxel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful launch of India’s first private satellite constellation, ‘Firefly,’ by Bengaluru-based space-tech start-up Pixxel. Speaking during the 118th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi described the milestone as a testament to India’s growing strength in space innovation.

“At the beginning of 2025 itself, India has achieved historic milestones in space exploration,” he said. “Pixxel has successfully launched ‘Firefly,’ a hyperspectral satellite constellation, which ranks among the world’s finest for high-resolution imagery.” He emphasized that this success is a significant step towards achieving an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Also Read: Pilgrims Praise PM Modi and CM Yogi for Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Recognition of India’s Private Space Sector

The Prime Minister extended his congratulations to Pixxel, ISRO, and IN-SPACe, highlighting the remarkable achievement as a symbol of the growing strength and innovation within India’s private space sector. PM Modi reiterated that such advancements showcase the country’s capabilities and determination to build self-reliance in space technology.

Space Docking Achievement: India’s New Frontier

PM Modi also celebrated another recent breakthrough — the successful execution of satellite docking in space. India became the fourth country to achieve this feat, a critical technology for sending supplies to space stations and crew missions. He emphasized that this achievement marks a significant step in India’s space exploration journey.

ISRO’s Plant Growth Experiment in Space

The Prime Minister lauded ISRO’s pioneering experiment of growing plants in space. He referred to the successful germination of cowpea seeds aboard a spacecraft as a revolutionary step that could pave the way for growing vegetables in space, offering solutions for future long-term space missions.

Advancements in Space Manufacturing by IIT Madras

Further emphasizing India’s scientific progress, PM Modi spoke about IIT Madras’s ExTeM Centre, which is making significant strides in space manufacturing technologies, including 3D-printed buildings, metal foams, and optical fibers. He stated that these advancements will strengthen India’s Gaganyaan mission and future space stations.

Celebrating India’s Growing Start-up Ecosystem

PM Modi also celebrated the completion of nine years of the Start-Up India initiative, highlighting the participation of young leaders in the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.’ He expressed his delight over the engagement of youth in the growth of India’s start-up ecosystem, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which are emerging as innovation hubs.

Women Entrepreneurs Driving Start-Up Growth

The Prime Minister noted that many start-ups in smaller cities are led by women entrepreneurs. He shared that start-up registrations in states like Nagaland increased by over 200%, with sectors such as waste management, renewable energy, biotechnology, and logistics seeing remarkable activity.

The Evolution of the Start-up Ecosystem in India

Reflecting on the transformation of the start-up ecosystem, PM Modi recalled how, a decade ago, start-ups were often dismissed as unviable ventures. Today, start-ups are setting new benchmarks and driving India’s growth. He encouraged the youth to trust their ideas and seize the opportunities being created by India.