Pilgrims Praise PM Modi and CM Yogi for Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Prayagraj: Devotees flocking to Prayagraj to take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, has expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Centre and the state government.

Selfie Point: A Major Attraction at the Maha Kumbh

A popular selfie point, featuring a large cutout of Maha Kumbh along with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has become a major attraction for the pilgrims. People are eagerly queuing up to click photos at the spot, adding to the vibrancy of the event.

Devotees Share Positive Experiences

Several devotees, immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of the event, shared their experiences with IANS.

Anand Dubey , a devotee from Jharkhand, appreciated the cleanliness and security arrangements and thanked the Modi and Yogi governments for maintaining them. He highlighted that the “Swachchta Abhiyaan” (cleanliness drive) was being followed effectively, with no noticeable litter, and that police personnel at every naka were offering help to those unfamiliar with the area.

Mukesh, a devotee from Jamshedpur, expressed his satisfaction with the facilities, especially mentioning that Digital Kumbh has been a success, providing easy access to information about food, administrative services, and event locations.

Akash Khare and Ashwin Ghule, both from Mumbai, commended the excellent arrangements, emphasizing the availability of clean ghats and toilets at regular intervals.

Sanjay Pande from Lucknow, who clicked a selfie with cutouts of PM Modi and CM Yogi, also praised the government's arrangements.

Raghuroop, a devotee from Haryana, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the great arrangements made by both leaders.

Devotees Share Their Kalpvaas Experience

Several devotees observing Kalpvaas (a month-long religious ritual) also spoke about their experiences at the Maha Kumbh.

Udaybhan Sharma , who has been observing Kalpvaas for 17 years, shared that the practice involves taking a dip in the Sangam before sunrise and following strict religious protocols. Despite its difficulty, he emphasized the spiritual fulfillment that comes from this experience.

Pushpa Sharma, another devotee practicing Kalpvaas, mentioned the challenge of sticking to the rules, including having only one meal a day, but affirmed that the experience is worth it.

Vendors Report Increased Sales

The Maha Kumbh has also had a positive impact on local vendors:

Sourabh Singh from Ettawah, a vendor selling Prashad , reported increased sales, stating that there was no shortage of customers.

Jaihind Kashyap, a vendor from Auriya, highlighted the steady increase in trade since his arrival in 2021, with all his goods sold by evening.

Halki Bai from Jabalpur, who is selling vermillion at the Kumbh Mela, expressed contentment with her business and the free food provisions for vendors.

Manish Kashyap, a shopkeeper from Mathura, also shared his delight with the arrangements, noting there was no tension due to the well-organized event.

Mega Event Expected to Attract Millions

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, 2025, is expected to draw millions of devotees from all across the country, with the event scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.

Indian Railways Ensures Health and Safety

In collaboration with the event authorities, Indian Railways has enhanced its health and safety efforts. Key railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction, are equipped with medical facilities, such as Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators, and glucometers, to provide immediate assistance to pilgrims in need.