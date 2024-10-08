Indian Army Unveils MP’s First 3D-Printed Barrack: A Landmark Collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, Simpliforge, and MES

National: The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating Madhya Pradesh’s first 3D-printed building at Morar Cantonment, Gwalior. Constructed for Jawans, this state-of-the-art barrack is the largest 3D-printed structure built for the Army.

The project was a joint effort by the Military Engineer Services (MES), Simpliforge Creations, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

The building was officially inaugurated by Major General KTG Krishnan, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division, as part of the Army’s “Year of Technology Absorption 2024” initiative. This innovative structure addresses the Army’s need for rapid and efficient housing solutions, particularly in remote and difficult terrain. The 3D printing technology allows for faster construction while maintaining high-quality standards, offering a cutting-edge solution for accommodating Jawans.

During the inauguration ceremony, Major General Krishnan emphasized the importance of the project in enhancing the Army’s operational capabilities. He stated, “The introduction of this 3D-printed barrack marks a significant achievement, especially in areas where conventional construction may not be possible. This technology allows us to respond swiftly to housing needs.”

The collaboration between IIT Hyderabad, the MES, and Simpliforge Creations has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. As the Army continues to embrace technological advancements, this milestone demonstrates their commitment to integrating modern solutions into military operations.

This development is expected to pave the way for further use of advanced construction techniques, improving housing and infrastructure for military personnel. The inauguration was attended by senior military officials, marking a new chapter in the Army’s modernization efforts.