Indian Athletes Shine at Pan American International Masters Games 2024

Cleveland, Ohio: The Pan American International Masters Games 2024, held from July 12th to July 22nd in Cleveland, Ohio, witnessed a commendable performance by the Indian contingent. With 59 athletes competing across various sports such as Athletics, Swimming, Archery, Cycling, Volleyball, Football, Basketball, Golf, and Soccer they showed commendable performance.

On July 18th, Indian athletes secured two medals in athletics, including one gold and one bronze.

Men’s Javelin Throw:

Gold Medal: Dr. Jagajeevan Reddy (India) – 22.56 meters

Gold Medal: Dr. Jagajeevan Reddy (India) – 22.56 meters

Bronze Medal: Csaba Dr. Bonar (Hungary) – 18.81 meters

Dr. Jagajeevan Reddy, an advocate and the Vice Chairman of the Masters Games and Sports Federation of India from Telangana, clinched the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 22.56 meters.

Women’s Shot Put:

Gold Medal: Kim Perales (Canada) – 6.85 meters

Silver Medal: Penelope Ingles (USA) – 6.75 meters

Penelope Ingles (USA) – 6.75 meters Bronze Medal: Symala Vesapogu (India) – 5.10 meters

Symala Vesapogu, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police from Saifabad, Telangana, secured the bronze medal in the women’s shot put event with a throw of 5.10 meters.

This achievement marks a proud moment for India, particularly for the state of Telangana, as these athletes have brought international acclaim and honor to the nation. The Indian flag soared high as Dr. Reddy and Vesapogu demonstrated outstanding skill and determination, making their country proud on the global stage.