Indian Bowlers Stuns Pakistan as India Successfully Defend Joint-Lowest Total in T20 World Cup History

New York: In a thrilling encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team pulled off a stunning six-run victory over Pakistan in the 19th match of the tournament. The match, held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, saw India defend their lowest-ever total against Pakistan, having been bowled out for 119.

The drop-in pitch in New York once again proved challenging for batters from both teams, resulting in a low-scoring affair. Despite India’s batting struggles, their bowlers rose to the occasion with impressive performances, ensuring a memorable win.

India’s innings ended with a mere 119 runs on the board, marking the first time they were bowled out by Pakistan in their 13 T20I encounters. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, delivered match-winning spells in the crucial closing stages of Pakistan’s chase. Pakistan managed to score only 113/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

This victory further dented Pakistan’s campaign, marking their second consecutive loss in the tournament and extending their poor record against India in T20 World Cups. At the halfway point of their innings, Pakistan seemed to be in control of the chase with nine wickets in hand and a manageable asking rate of around six runs per over. However, a series of poor decisions with the bat, particularly from key player Mohammad Rizwan, cost them the game.

Rizwan’s ill-fated shot against Bumrah, in particular, will be a point of reflection for the team as they look back at missed opportunities in this tightly contested match.

With this win, India continues to assert their dominance in the T20 World Cup, while Pakistan will need to regroup and address their batting frailties if they are to turn their fortunes around in the remaining matches.