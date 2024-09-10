Indian Designer’s Haat (IDH) Launches Premium Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Indian Designer’s Haat (IDH) exhibition made its grand debut in Hyderabad today at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

The event, celebrated by fashion lovers, models, and actress Sripapa, showcased an impressive collection from over 80 top designers, featuring designer wear, traditional wear, Banaras silk sarees, jewellery, artefacts, and handicrafts.

IDH, a prominent exhibition brand from Kolkata, has brought its unique blend of fashion and lifestyle to Hyderabad for a two-day showcase on 10th and 11th September 2024. Visitors on the first day were treated to an assured gift, with 10 lucky purchasers set to win a gold pendant. Additionally, a special gift is being offered on purchases of ₹5,000 and above.

Attendees can also participate in an exciting offer by showing their IDH exhibition e-pass on the first day to win a silver coin. The exhibition promises to be a haven for fashion enthusiasts, with something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this premium fashion and lifestyle event at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.