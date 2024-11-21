Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling get ready for bumper holiday shopping season

Kolkata: Amazon on Thursday announced that Indian exporters on its Amazon Global Selling program are geared up to showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale event.

This year, customers will have more days to shop than last year. Indian exporters have launched over 50,000 new products on Amazon’s global marketplaces for the sale event, which starts on November 21 and ends on December 2.

Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and shop from a range of products across categories including home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care, office products, jewellery, beauty, and furniture by exporters across India.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season globally and, at this time, customers look to buy products to use at home and to gift to friends and family.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said: “The upcoming global holiday season, which starts with the BFCM sale, presents a pivotal growth opportunity for Indian exporters on Amazon’s Global Selling program.

With a vast array of ‘Made in India’ products showcased by tens of thousands of exporters to global customers, we anticipate the 2024 BFCM and holiday shopping season will be successful for our sellers.”

The launch of Export Navigator, the expansion of SEND, and the reduced subscription fee offer are initiatives aimed at making exports more accessible for businesses of all scales.

We remain committed to expanding e-commerce export opportunities for entrepreneurs across India as we work towards enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from the country by 2025.”

Advaith Ramesh, Sr. Director, OD E-commerce, Himalaya, said, “Himalaya has consistently leveraged Amazon’s tentpole events, such as Prime Big Deal Days, to achieve significant sales growth and increase brand awareness.

These events provide excellent opportunities not only to boost revenue but also to expand our customer base and build long-term relationships with shoppers.

We offer compelling offers to customers to drive immediate sales; this helps us attract a mix of existing Prime members and new-to-brand shoppers, allowing us to reach a wide, fresh audience.

For the 2024 Black Friday Cyber Monday event, we are preparing for a major push with great deals across 75% of our catalog. Combined with an increase in advertising spend, we are setting ourselves up for a significant sales lift. Our goal is to double our daily average sales during the peak days of the 12-day sale period.”