Indian Football Skating Team Set to Compete at World Cup in Turkey

Hyderabad: The Indian football skating team is all set to represent the country at the Football Skating World Cup in Turkey, which will be held from 21st November to 26th November 2024. The prestigious tournament will feature players from 33 countries, making it a significant event in the global sports calendar.

The Indian squad, which departed from Hyderabad Airport today, is led by renowned coach Mohammed Abdul Quadeer, who has been nominated as the head coach for the Indian football skating team by the Sports Authority of Telangana Government (SATG). Coach Quadeer, known for his dedication to the sport and his previous coaching success, is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the team to perform at their best on the international stage.

Also Read: Struggling Shafali Verma dropped from Indian women’s team for ODI series in Australia next month

Indian Team Roster:

SENIORS:

Mohammed Abdul Raqeeb Uddin (Telangana) Mohammed Naseeruddin (Andhra Pradesh) Thota Bhargava Rakesh (Telangana) Betwala Mohammed Hamza Shahboddin (Gujarat) Salla Nethra (Telangana)

JUNIORS:

Mohammed Abdul Rehman (Telangana) Mohammed Ali Akber (Telangana) Bhusa Anantha Laxmi Ganga Prasad (Telangana) Aditya Avinash Mogre (Maharashtra) Mithra Aarash (Telangana) Mahamarium (Telangana) Pusarla Abhijit (Andhra Pradesh) Rohit Tawade (Maharashtra) Vivek Patel (Gujarat)

Key Players and Expectations

The team consists of a mix of experienced senior players and promising junior talents from various regions of India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Among the senior players are Mohammed Abdul Raqeeb Uddin from Telangana, and Mohammed Naseeruddin from Andhra Pradesh, both of whom are expected to play a vital role in the team’s performance. Junior players such as Mohammed Abdul Rehman and Aditya Avinash Mogre will bring fresh energy to the squad, with their performances eagerly awaited.

Also Read: Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy

Coach Mohammed Abdul Quadeer expressed confidence in the players’ preparation and skills, saying, “We have a talented and determined team. Our aim is to bring out the best in each player and showcase India’s growing presence in the international football skating scene.”

The Road Ahead

The Football Skating World Cup in Turkey will serve as a platform for these players to compete against some of the best talents worldwide. With 33 countries participating, the event will feature intense competition, offering the Indian team an opportunity to gain valuable international exposure and experience.

The event is expected to be a significant milestone for the development of football skating in India, with the potential to inspire many young athletes in the country to take up the sport.

The Indian team will face its first matches later this week, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 21st November. Fans are hopeful that the Indian team will put up a strong performance and make their mark on the global stage.

As the team heads to Turkey, the country eagerly watches, hoping for a memorable display of skill and determination on the international stage.