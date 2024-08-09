Indian High Commissioner attended swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh interim govt

Dhaka/New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma attended the swearing in ceremony yesterday of the interim government in Bangladesh, the MEA said.

The Indian High Commissioner was among the foreign diplomats and guests invited to the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening when Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office as the chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to him at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Prof Yunus took charge of the interim government after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on August 5 following widespread protests against her regime.