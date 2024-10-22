Indian Idol Season 15 to be premiere on Oct 26

Mumbai: The much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 15, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on October 26 at 9 PM, and the format is turning up the heat with its auditions.

Srijan Porail, a fiery performer, isn’t just here to showcase his talent—he’s on a mission! With a captivating presence, Srijan confidently proclaimed, “Relationships can wait, but my career can’t!”.

In a jaw-dropping audition, Srijan delivered a stunning rendition of Alvida from the movie ‘Life in a… Metro’, leaving the judges spellbound. His powerful performance was backed by a story that struck a chord, as he spoke about a past relationship that didn’t quite work out.

“Relationship se zyaada, internship tha and the stipend was ‘Dhoka,’” he joked, revealing how he turned heartbreak into motivation by launching his own “NGO—Non-Girlfriend Organization,” and invited his friends to join him.

The NGO has a pledge which Srijan demonstrated, saying, “Main, Srijan Porail, yeh shapat leta hu ki aaj se koi bhi relationship ya pyaar vyaar ke chakkar se door rahunga aur apne saath mere doston ko bhi door rakhunga. Hamara sirf kaam rahega, apne career par focus karunga aur kuch nahi.”

Listening to him, a thoroughly impressed Badshah declared, “Amen and I am in”, pledging to be single and committed to his work. When Srijan commented on the tattoo on Badshah’s arm, the rapper in his shayarana andaaz said, ‘“Yaad nahi sharam toh aati hogi, jhooti hi sahi kasam toh khaati hogi” … Meri bhi NGO hai lekin main akela hi hu uss NGO mein.’

