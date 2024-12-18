Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to 4 Years for ‘Horrific Attack’ on Woman in London

London: A 34-year-old Indian-origin man, Parvez Patel, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of a “horrific attack” on a woman in her own home in Westminster, London. Patel was convicted of grievous bodily harm following the brutal assault that took place on January 29.

The attack occurred when Patel, who had booked a sex worker, arrived at the woman’s home and launched a violent assault. The woman, in her 40s, suffered severe injuries including a broken nose, extensive bruising, swelling, and cuts. Neighbours heard the woman’s screams and immediately alerted the police, which led to Patel’s arrest at the scene.

Metropolitan Police authorities said, “The victim suffered a horrific attack in her own home, where she was most vulnerable. Patel inflicted significant injuries, and thanks to the swift actions of the public, we were able to intervene promptly.”

Detective Constable Lloyd Leech from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit emphasized, “Sex workers are among the most vulnerable in society, and we want to ensure they are heard and supported. We encourage anyone who has experienced violence to come forward.”

Patel was arrested on January 31 and faced charges including attempted rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, voyeurism, and grievous bodily harm. After a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, Patel was convicted of GBH with intent, and acquitted of the other charges.

Police Constable Preet Brar, the victim’s Specialist Support Officer, praised the victim’s bravery: “Her courage in reporting the brutal attack and testifying during the trial played a crucial role in securing the custodial sentence.”

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by the Metropolitan Police to support vulnerable victims of violence, particularly sex workers, and ensure justice is served in such tragic incidents.