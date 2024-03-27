Indian Police Report UFO Sightings Over Nuclear Plants

In a startling revelation, senior law enforcement officials in India have reported eerie UFO sightings over nuclear plants across the country, according to a local news report. The incidents, documented through video footage, have raised eyebrows and sparked intrigue.

One witness, a police sub-inspector with engineering expertise, expressed absolute certainty that the object he captured on video, with its rapid and erratic movements, defied conventional explanations.

These UFO sightings in India come amidst a backdrop of heightened global attention to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), particularly in Washington DC, where Pentagon insiders, military veterans, and legislators have delved into the issue dating back to the Cold War era.

In February, UFO researchers revealed that an ex-Pentagon investigator had briefed Congress on a 1964 incident involving a UFO allegedly destroying a missile carrying a dummy nuclear warhead. However, the reported incidents in India in 2023 appear to be less confrontational.

Approximately a dozen incidents were reported near the Kudankulam nuclear plant in southern India and the Madras atomic power station near Kalpakkam along the eastern coast. Police sub-inspector Syed Abdul Kader, stationed near the Kudankulam plant, disclosed that he personally witnessed and filmed two videos of these mysterious airborne phenomena.

Describing the sightings as unique due to the objects’ stationary positions, zigzagging movements, and sudden disappearances, Kader emphasized his conviction that these were indeed UFOs. His observations were corroborated by UFO expert Sabir Hussain.

The sightings near Kudankulam coincided with similar incidents along the eastern coast, particularly near Chennai, where the Madras Atomic Power Station is located. Former Director General of Police, Prateep V. Philip, reportedly captured images of a UFO near Chennai’s Muttukadu sea shore, adding to the growing body of evidence.

Despite the release of an official Pentagon report on UFOs to Congress, efforts by US lawmakers to establish an independent panel for UFO disclosure have faced obstacles. Critics argue that the declassification of UAP records remains in the hands of entities that have historically impeded transparency on the issue.

As discussions on UFOs continue to captivate public attention, both in India and abroad, questions persist about the nature and significance of these enigmatic aerial phenomena.