Indian Railways Train Ticket Booking Rule Change: New Guidelines Effective from Next Month

If you’re planning to travel by train for Diwali or Chhath, there’s a major update you should know about. Indian Railways is introducing a significant change in its train ticket booking system. Starting from November 1, 2024, the advance reservation period for booking train tickets has been reduced from 120 days to 60 days.

This means you will now be able to book your tickets only 60 days before the journey date, instead of the earlier 120-day window. The Indian Railways expects this change to help reduce congestion and improve passenger convenience.

What About Tickets Booked 3-4 Months in Advance?

You might be wondering how this new rule will affect tickets already booked months in advance. The Railways have clarified that bookings made before October 31, 2024, will remain unaffected. All tickets booked under the 120-day rule until that date are still valid, and the new 60-day rule will only apply to bookings made from November 1 onwards.

Exceptions to the New Rule

It’s important to note that this rule does not affect every train. The 365-day booking window for foreign tourists and certain express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will remain unchanged. Furthermore, cancellations for bookings beyond the new 60-day reservation period will still be allowed.

Passengers are encouraged to take note of these new regulations and adjust their travel plans accordingly. It remains to be seen how this updated rule will benefit travelers, but the Railways anticipate it will make ticket booking smoother and more efficient.

