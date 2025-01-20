Indian Stock Market Ends on a Positive Note as US Prepares for Trump 2.0

Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed on a high note on Monday, ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President.

Positive Q3 earnings and optimism in global markets contributed to the upbeat sentiment.

Market Performance

At the closing bell:

BSE Sensex : Gained 454 points (0.59%) to close at 77,073.44.

: Gained 454 points (0.59%) to close at 77,073.44. Nifty 50: Rose by 141.55 points (0.61%) to end at 18,247.

On the NSE Nifty, 29 out of 50 stocks traded in green during the session. Similarly, on the BSE Sensex, 19 stocks closed higher.

Key Drivers of Market Sentiment

Market analysts attributed the positive momentum to:

Optimism in Asian and European markets ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Recovery led by banking and telecom stocks.

“While the sentiment was largely influenced by external factors, uncertainty and volatility remain key concerns. Local investors are eagerly awaiting the Union Budget on February 1 for measures to address the ongoing slowdown,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Top Gainers and Losers

On NSE Nifty 50:

Top Gainers : Kotak Mahindra Bank (+9.35%) Wipro NTPC Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Finance

: Top Losers : SBI Life Tech Mahindra TCS HDFC Life

:

On BSE Sensex:

Top Gainers : Kotak Mahindra Bank SBI NTPC Bajaj Finance

: Top Losers : TCS Tech Mahindra ITC

:

Sectoral Performance

Gainers : Private Banks PSU Banks (+2.28%) Financial Services

: Losers : Auto Index FMCG IT

:

Expert Insights

Experts noted that positive cues from Asian markets helped boost domestic market sentiment. However, investors remain cautious, keeping an eye on the upcoming Union Budget and potential changes in US trade policies under Trump’s administration.

The Indian stock market started the week on a strong note, but market watchers advise vigilance amid ongoing global and domestic uncertainties.