Sensex Opens Higher as Traders Anticipate Trump’s Inauguration: Key Market Insights

The Indian stock markets started the week on a positive note, mirroring strong cues from Asian peers, as investors prepared for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

This article delves into the performance of key indices, sectoral movements, expert opinions, and global factors shaping market sentiment.

Sensex and Nifty Performance

As of 9:35 AM on Monday, the Sensex was trading at 76,701.3, marking a gain of nearly 100 points, while the Nifty hovered at 23,215.65, showing little change.

Top Gainers on Nifty: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and State Bank of India led the charge.

: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, and State Bank of India led the charge. Top Losers on Nifty: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Infosys, and Tata Motors weighed on the index.

Nine out of the 12 NSE sectors posted gains, with Nifty Media and Nifty Realty emerging as the top performers. Conversely, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were among the laggards in early trade.

Sectoral Highlights and Trends

Nifty Media and Realty: The strongest performers, driven by renewed investor interest in these sectors. Nifty Metal and Auto: Witnessed declines due to profit-booking and global uncertainties. Smallcap and Midcap: Continued their upward momentum, recording a four-day winning streak—the longest since December 11—indicating a shift toward a risk-on sentiment.

Global Factors at Play

Global markets are in a wait-and-watch mode as Trump’s administration begins. Analysts expect significant executive actions, particularly on immigration and trade policies, which could influence global economic trends.

The US markets closed the previous week on a strong note, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average registering their biggest weekly gains in months. This optimism is spilling over into Asian and Indian markets, albeit cautiously.

Expert Opinions

Market experts are closely monitoring Q3 corporate results and their impact on investor sentiment.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, remarked, "This week is crucial for both bulls and bears. The tactical trend for Nifty will likely be established based on key developments and earnings results."

, Head of Research at Axis Securities, remarked, “This week is crucial for both bulls and bears. The tactical trend for Nifty will likely be established based on key developments and earnings results.” Analysts also highlighted the importance of management commentary alongside quarterly results, as it will provide clarity on future growth prospects.

IMF Report and India’s Growth Prospects

The latest IMF Global Economic Outlook report projects a robust 6.5% growth rate for India in 2025 and 2026, despite recent slowdowns. This forecast underscores India’s strong economic fundamentals and offers a positive backdrop for market participants.

Key Drivers for the Week