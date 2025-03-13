Indian Stock Market Opens Higher Ahead of Holi

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Thursday, driven by buying activity in the Financial Services and PSU Bank sectors amid mixed global cues.

Market Performance in Early Trade

At around 9:31 AM, the key indices were trading as follows:

Sensex : Up 61.17 points or 0.08% at 74,090.93

: Up 61.17 points or 0.08% at Nifty : Added 2.15 points or 0.01% at 22,472.65

: Added 2.15 points or 0.01% at Nifty Bank : Gained 113.10 points or 0.24% at 48,169.75

: Gained 113.10 points or 0.24% at Nifty Midcap 100 : Declined 49.80 points or 0.10% at 48,436.80

: Declined 49.80 points or 0.10% at Nifty Smallcap 100: Fell 62.90 points or 0.42% at 14,981.45

Market Sentiment and Key Observations

Market analysts had anticipated a flat to slightly bullish opening, as indicated by GIFT Nifty, which traded around 22,570 in early sessions, reflecting a modest gain of 25 points.

“This suggests a cautious market sentiment, influenced by global cues and the absence of strong domestic triggers. Investors will closely monitor global trends, crude oil prices, and institutional flows to assess the market’s direction,” said Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking.

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex Pack

Gainers:

IndusInd Bank

Tata Steel

Zomato

Bajaj Finserv

ICICI Bank

Tech Mahindra

Infosys

SBI

Losers:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Sun Pharma

Tata Motors

UltraTech Cement

Asian Paints

Global Market Trends

In the last trading session, the global markets exhibited mixed trends:

Dow Jones : Declined 0.20% to close at 41,350.93

: Declined 0.20% to close at S&P 500 : Added 0.49% to 5,599.30

: Added 0.49% to Nasdaq: Climbed 1.22% to 17,648.45

In Asian markets, Bangkok, Japan, Seoul, and Jakarta were trading in green, while China and Hong Kong were in the red.

Institutional Activity in Indian Markets

On March 12:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,627.61 crore

offloaded equities worth Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth ₹1,510.35 crore

Expert Advice for Traders

Market experts advise traders to exercise caution due to prevailing uncertainties. Given the current market dynamics, traders should wait for confirmation of price action at critical levels before initiating fresh positions.