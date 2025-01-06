Indian Stock Market Opens Higher: Nifty Crosses 24,000 in Early Trade

Mumbai: The Indian stock market started the week on a positive note as benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, boosted by buying activity in the IT and auto sectors.

The upward momentum reflects investor optimism amid mixed global cues and domestic resilience.

Key Market Highlights

Sensex and Nifty Performance:

At 9:32 AM , the Sensex was trading at 79,470.61 , gaining 247.50 points or 0.31% , while the Nifty 50 rose to 24,065 , up 60.25 points or 0.25% .

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 678 stocks were trading in the green, while 1,302 stocks were in the red, indicating mixed sentiments across sectors.

Sectoral Performance

Positive Sectors:

Gains were prominent in IT and auto sectors , which saw significant buying interest.

Declining Sectors:

Weakness was observed in PSU banks , financial services , pharma , FMCG , metal , and realty sectors , which dragged their respective indices down.

Weakness was observed in PSU banks , financial services , pharma , FMCG , metal , and realty sectors , which dragged their respective indices down. Key Indices Performance: Nifty Bank: Down 139.60 points or 0.27% at 50,849.20 . Nifty Midcap 100: Fell 107.40 points or 0.19% to 57,823.65 . Nifty Smallcap 100: Declined 83.95 points or 0.44% to 18,949.75 .



Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex Pack

Top Gainers: Titan Bajaj Finance Infosys Bajaj Finserv M&M TCS Tech Mahindra HCL Tech Zomato Axis Bank

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank IndusInd Bank Tata Steel PowerGrid NTPC Maruti Asian Paints SBI



Global Market Overview

US Markets:

In the last trading session: Dow Jones: Gained 0.80% to close at 42,732.13 . S&P 500: Rose 1.26% to 5,942.50 . Nasdaq: Increased 1.77% to 19,621.68 .

In the last trading session: Asian Markets: Seoul: The only major market trading in the green. Other Markets: Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok, China, and Japan were in the red.



Expert Analysis

Market experts suggest that domestic resilience continues to counteract global headwinds. December’s auto numbers indicate that the much-discussed urban demand slowdown might be exaggerated, offering a silver lining for investors.

“Buying activity is likely to resume in resilient domestic segments, supporting the market during declines,” analysts noted. They advised traders to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy as long as the Nifty 50 remains above 24,000, with 23,800 as a stop-loss for risk management.

External Factors Affecting the Market

Dollar Index: At 109 , reflecting unfavorable macroeconomic conditions.

At 4.62%, potentially prompting Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) to continue selling until yields stabilize.

Institutional Activity

FIIs: Sold equities worth ₹4,227.25 crore on January 3, reflecting caution amid global uncertainty.

Sold equities worth ₹4,227.25 crore on January 3, reflecting caution amid global uncertainty. DIIs: Bought equities worth ₹820.60 crore, showcasing domestic support for the market.

Outlook for the Week

The market’s trajectory this week will depend on multiple factors, including: