Sensex Soars Over 1,200 Points, Auto and IT Stocks Lead the Rally

Mumbai: The Indian stock market surged nearly 1.6% in afternoon trade on Thursday, with strong buying observed in the auto, energy, private bank, infrastructure, commodity, and IT sectors on the Nifty index.

At approximately 1:39 PM, the Sensex was trading at 79,766.88, up by 1,259.47 points or 1.60%, while the Nifty stood at 24,112.25, gaining 369.35 points or 1.56%.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens 2025 on a Positive Note with Broad-Based Gains

Positive Market Trend

The market sentiment remained bullish, with 1,366 stocks advancing and 529 stocks declining on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nifty Bank rose by 386.45 points or 0.76% to reach 51,447.05. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 index increased by 289.50 points or 0.50%, reaching 57,740.40, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed by 62.85 points or 0.33%, settling at 19,022.65.

Key Gainers in Sensex Pack

Stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Infosys, Titan, UltraTech Cement, HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank led the gains in the Sensex pack. Sun Pharma was the only notable loser.

Market Opening and Sectoral Trends

The domestic benchmark indices opened flat, as selling pressure was witnessed in sectors such as PSU banks, pharma, FMCG, realty, media, energy, and metal stocks on the Nifty.

Outlook for 2025 and Sector-Specific Growth

According to Vaibhav Agrawal, CIO–Alternates (Public Equity) at MOAMC, broader markets are expected to witness earnings growth of 12-13% in FY26. While FII flows remain volatile, a rebound in corporate earnings during H2 FY25 and potential easing of geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump’s return to office could lead to stronger foreign inflows into Indian equities, compared to other emerging markets.

Agrawal noted, however, that making money in 2025 may not be as straightforward or broad-based as it has been in the last four years. “Investors should focus on stock and sector-specific opportunities,” he said. Sectors such as discretionary consumption, energy transition, electronics manufacturing, and capital markets are expected to perform relatively better in the coming year.

With positive market trends and sector-specific growth opportunities, Indian equities are poised for a dynamic year ahead.