Indian Stock Market Opens 2025 on a Positive Note with Broad-Based Gains

Mumbai: India’s benchmark stock indices ended on a positive note on the first trading day of 2025, driven by gains across sectors such as auto, IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, FMCG, media, energy, and private banks.

Despite muted global cues, domestic indices showed resilience, marking a strong start to the year.

Stock Market Performance

The Sensex closed at 78,507.41, up by 368.40 points or 0.47%, while the Nifty ended at 23,742.90, gaining 98.10 points or 0.41%.

The Nifty Bank index settled at 51,060.60, marking a rise of 200.40 points or 0.39%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 57,450.90, gaining 251.45 points or 0.44%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index saw a significant rise of 190.60 points or 1.02%, ending at 18,959.80.

Market Sentiment and Sectoral Performance

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a majority of stocks ended in the green, with 2,743 shares advancing and 1,240 shares declining. A total of 88 shares remained unchanged.

Analysts attributed the market’s positive movement to strong buying interest in various sectors, particularly auto, IT, and financial services. Experts suggest that the trend’s sustainability will depend on the earnings growth in Q3 2025, where expectations remain positive on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The market also benefited from an uptick in core sector data and the anticipation of increased government capex spending in the latter part of the fiscal year, benefiting sectors like capital goods, industrials, auto, and power.

Top Gainers and Losers

In the Sensex pack, notable gainers included Maruti, M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Zomato, HCL Tech, and SBI were among the top losers.

Foreign and Domestic Institutional Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,645.22 crore on December 31, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,546.73 crore on the same day, reflecting strong domestic participation in the market.

Sectoral Performance

While most sectors saw positive movement, metal, realty, and commodities were among the major underperformers on the day.

Outlook

Market experts remain optimistic about the broader market’s potential in 2025, with positive momentum expected to continue if corporate earnings meet or exceed expectations. The government’s push for increased capital expenditure and growth in key sectors provides a solid foundation for sustained market performance in the coming months.