Indian Stock Market Starts 2025 with a Bang, Surges 1,436 Points on Strong Auto Sales Data

Mumbai: The Indian stock market welcomed the New Year 2025 with a strong rally on Thursday, surging over 1,400 points or 1.83%, driven by a bumper performance in auto stocks following robust car sales data for December.

The Sensex closed at 79,943.71, up by 1,436.30 points, while the Nifty ended at 24,188.65, rising by 445.75 points.

Also Read: Sensex Soars Over 1,200 Points, Auto and IT Stocks Lead the Rally

Auto Sector Leads the Surge

The Nifty Auto index stood out with a 3.79% gain, leading the market rally. Market experts attributed the surge to strong December car sales, which defied the usual seasonal demand slowdown. The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices posting gains, including IT, Consumption, Financial Services, FMCG, and Realty sectors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sensex and Nifty Surge to Record Highs

The Sensex hit an intra-day high of 80,032.87, while Nifty reached a high of 24,226.70 during the session. Nifty Bank surged by 1.07%, closing at 51,605.55, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 1.14% to 58,108.20. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also saw gains, rising by 0.64% to close at 19,080.35.

Sectoral and Stock Performance

Among the top gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Titan, M&M, Infosys, HCLTech, Zomato, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank. Only Sun Pharma was a notable loser in the index.

The broad-based rally saw heavy buying in sectors like Auto, IT, and Financial Services, reflecting increased investor optimism, especially with the upcoming earnings season.

FII and DII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,782.71 crore on January 1, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,690.37 crore, indicating strong domestic participation in the market rally.