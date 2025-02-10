Indian Tech Service Enterprises Embrace Generative AI, Driving Industry-Wide Innovation

Generative AI (GenAI) is rapidly transforming India’s technology services industry, with 89% of enterprises initiating proof-of-concept (POC) projects, and 33% already deploying AI solutions in production, according to a recent report by EY India.

The surge in AI adoption is revolutionizing innovation, efficiency, and business models across the sector, positioning India as a leader in AI-driven transformation.

AI Investments and Strategic Implementation

The report highlights a strong commitment to AI integration, with 78% of organizations allocating dedicated budgets and strategies for GenAI implementation. As enterprises transition from experimentation to full-scale adoption, they are recognizing AI’s potential to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and drive revenue growth.

Abhinav Johri, Technology Consulting Partner at EY India, stated, “Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to putting AI into production at scale. The rapid transition from POC to enterprise-wide adoption reflects the industry’s confidence in AI’s potential.”

To fully capitalize on AI’s economic impact, companies must focus on responsible scaling, robust infrastructure, governance, and workforce development, ensuring India maintains its competitive edge in the global digital economy.

Projected Productivity Boost Across Key Roles

The technology services sector is expected to witness a 43-45% increase in productivity across more than 500 roles by 2030. Specific areas poised for significant gains include:

Software Development: Estimated to see a 60% productivity improvement.

Estimated to see a 60% productivity improvement. BPO Services: Anticipated productivity growth of approximately 52%.

Anticipated productivity growth of approximately 52%. IT Consulting: Expected to experience a 47% boost in efficiency.

Collectively, these three domains are projected to contribute 50-60% of the overall productivity enhancement within the technology services industry.

Key Focus Areas for GenAI Implementation

Organizations are prioritizing specific areas for GenAI deployment to maximize impact:

56% of enterprises are focusing on software development.

of enterprises are focusing on software development. 39% are emphasizing AI-driven operations.

are emphasizing AI-driven operations. 28% are using GenAI for quality testing.

are using GenAI for quality testing. 22% are concentrating on design and prototyping.

are concentrating on design and prototyping. 22% are implementing AI solutions for integration and deployment.

This targeted approach ensures businesses optimize workflows, automate processes, and enhance overall service delivery.

The Future of AI in Indian Tech Services

The momentum behind GenAI adoption underscores a major shift in India’s technology landscape. Companies that embrace AI-driven strategies stand to benefit from heightened efficiency, improved decision-making, and increased competitiveness on the global stage.

With AI-powered automation and intelligence streamlining operations, Indian enterprises are well-positioned to drive substantial growth and innovation in the coming years. As AI investment continues to rise, the industry must focus on responsible implementation, ensuring governance frameworks, ethical AI usage, and workforce reskilling remain at the forefront of AI transformation strategies