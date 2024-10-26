Indian tourism industry leaders spotlight Uttar Pradesh as safe and diverse travel destination

Singapore: Travelling across India is safer and easier for tourists, Indian tourism industry leaders have said, promoting the country, especially Uttar Pradesh, as a premier tourist destination for Singaporeans.

Their remarks came as they participated in the ITB Asia, a travel trade show held in Singapore from October 23 to October 25.

“We need to educate global travellers about the attractions in Uttar Pradesh and make UP known more and above the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra,” said Rahul Wadhwa who leads CAL India Tours and Travel.

He estimated a growth of 10 per cent across the UP travel agency business.

Further, Wadhwa said his Agra-based travel business was seeking collaborations globally to tie up travel arrangements and promote the state as well as India as a tourist destination.

There are a growing number of five-star hotels and continuing investments in highways that make travelling across India, including UP, as seamless as the tourists expect, said the travel industry veteran of 33 years.

Technology-wise, the travel industry has also done well, moving away from the telex-based phone-call booked communications to speedier online-offline as well as mobile phone app-led bookings and arrangements for globe trotters.

Travelling across India is also safer and easier, added Sushil Kumar Singh, managing director of Jatak Travels, dismissing all notions and misunderstandings about safety and security in India.

“We have tourist-friendly people and highly rated facilities across the country and in UP,” assured the head of the Varanasi-based travel group.

The destinations and facilities in India are world-class.

“We are no less than any other tourist destination,” he stressed.

“International tourists are visiting India freely,” underscored Singh, who reported 200 per cent growth for his business post-Covid.