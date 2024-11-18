India’s Electronics Industry Set to Create 12 million Jobs Amid Unprecedented Growth

Introduction

India’s electronics industry is experiencing a remarkable transformation, setting the stage for unprecedented job creation and economic development. According to a recent report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the sector is poised to create 12 million jobs by FY 2027-28, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-30%. This boom aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $500 billion electronics manufacturing hub by 2030.

However, this rapid growth is accompanied by a critical challenge—a deficit of 10 million skilled professionals. This article delves into the opportunities, challenges, and the strategies required to sustain and amplify India’s position as a global leader in electronics manufacturing.

India’s Electronics Industry Boom: Key Highlights

Job Creation : 12 million roles anticipated, comprising:

: 12 million roles anticipated, comprising: 3 million direct jobs in core manufacturing roles.

in core manufacturing roles. 9 million indirect jobs in allied industries.

in allied industries. Economic Impact : Domestic production in FY23 reached $101 billion , with significant contributions from:

: Domestic production in FY23 reached , with significant contributions from: Mobile phones (43%)

Consumer electronics (12%)

Industrial electronics (12%)

Automotive electronics (8%)

Growth Areas: High-demand sectors include semiconductors, drones, electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, IT hardware, and telecom equipment.

The Need for Skilled Talent

The electronics sector’s growth trajectory highlights an urgent requirement for a highly skilled workforce. However, the report underscores a staggering skills gap of 10 million professionals. Addressing this gap is critical to sustaining growth and ensuring India’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Key Challenges:

Specialized Skills Demand:

The sector’s diversification into fields like communication, aerospace, and industrial electronics has increased the demand for expertise in semiconductors, electromechanical parts, and emerging technologies.

Apprenticeship Opportunities:

While the apprenticeship ecosystem is growing at a CAGR of 55%, scaling it further is essential to meet industry requirements.

Industry-Academia Collaboration:

Strengthening ties between educational institutions and industries can double the number of skilled graduates from 2 million annually to 4 million by FY 2027-28.

Policy Support Driving Growth

Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Employment Linked Incentives (ELI) have been pivotal in propelling the electronics sector forward.

Key Policy Highlights:

PLI Scheme :

: Total investment: ₹1.97 lakh crore across 14 key sectors, including electronics.

across 14 key sectors, including electronics. Objective: Boost domestic manufacturing and attract global investments.

Focus Areas :

: Semiconductors

Renewable energy systems

Consumer electronics

IT hardware

Employment Generation :

: ELI schemes aim to spur job creation across high-growth areas like drones, EVs, and telecom.

Emerging Trends in the Electronics Sector

The electronics industry’s rapid evolution has opened up new avenues for growth. Below are the major trends shaping the sector:

1. India as a Global R&D Hub

India is emerging as a global research and development hub, supported by:

The third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

globally. Growing investments in semiconductors and industrial automation technologies.

2. Rising Demand for Components

The surge in demand for semiconductors, electromechanical parts, and automation tools is driving innovation and industrial growth.

3. Expansion into New Domains

The diversification of the industry into aerospace, defense, and industrial electronics is paving the way for advanced manufacturing capabilities.

4. Sustainable Growth

With increasing investments in solar panels and renewable energy, the electronics sector is contributing to India’s sustainability goals.

Bridging the Skills Gap: A Roadmap

To ensure the sector’s sustainable growth, a multi-faceted approach is required. Below are the strategies recommended by industry experts:

1. Expanding Apprenticeships

Scaling the apprenticeship ecosystem to 2 million apprentices by 2027-28 will create a robust talent pipeline.

by 2027-28 will create a robust talent pipeline. Focus on hands-on training combined with theoretical knowledge.

2. Strengthening Industry-Academia Ties

Doubling the number of skilled graduates entering the workforce annually through partnerships between universities and electronics firms.

3. Upskilling Initiatives

Investments in skill development programs targeting high-demand areas like semiconductors, robotics, and AI-driven automation.

4. Incentivizing Workforce Development

Leveraging PLI and ELI schemes to encourage companies to invest in employee training and upskilling.

Conclusion

India’s electronics industry stands at the threshold of a golden era, with the potential to create millions of jobs and contribute significantly to the economy. However, addressing the skills gap through targeted policies, robust apprenticeship programs, and enhanced industry-academia collaboration is imperative.

The convergence of government initiatives, industry innovation, and talent development will cement India’s position as a global leader in electronics manufacturing by 2030.