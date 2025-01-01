India’s Internet Subscribers Reach 971.5 million in Q2 of FY2025: TRAI Report

New Delhi: The number of internet subscribers in India increased to 971.50 million in the July-September quarter of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 0.20 percent from 969.60 million in the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Out of the total 971.50 million internet users, 43.64 million were wired internet subscribers, while the majority, 927.86 million, were wireless internet subscribers.

Broadband Growth Continues

In the same quarter, the broadband internet subscriber base saw a growth of 0.39 percent, rising from 940.75 million at the end of June to 944.39 million by the end of September 2024. The increase indicates a steady rise in the demand for high-speed internet across the country.

There was also a notable increase in the wireline subscriber base, which rose from 35.11 million in June to 36.93 million in September, marking a growth rate of 5.20 percent. Correspondingly, wireline tele-density increased from 2.50 percent to 2.63 percent, reflecting a 4.96 percent growth during the same period.

Increase in Wireless Service ARPU

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services saw an 9.60 percent increase on a monthly basis, rising from Rs 157.45 to Rs 172.57. On an annual basis, ARPU for wireless services also grew by 15.31 percent. For the prepaid segment, the ARPU stood at Rs 171, while the postpaid segment had a slightly higher ARPU of Rs 190.67.

Telecom Industry Revenue Growth

Access services, which include internet and wireless services, accounted for 83.69 percent of the total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom services in the country. The gross revenue (GR), applicable gross revenue (ApGR), and AGR all registered positive growth, rising by 8.21 percent, 7.31 percent, and 8.41 percent respectively. Additionally, other key metrics like license fees, spectrum usage charges (SUC), and pass-through charges also saw growth.

Key Takeaways:

